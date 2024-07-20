How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Full card, and where to stream for less or more

Jake Paul will face Mike Perry in the ring next Saturday. (Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Jake Paul will fight Mike Perry in an eight-round heavyweight bout on Saturday, July 20, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, but it wasn’t always meant to be this way. The 27-year-old Paul was originally scheduled to fight 57-year-old Mike Tyson on Saturday in a heavyweight bout that was set to be broadcast live. NetflixBut that fight was postponed to November 15 due to Tyson’s health.

Instead, Paul kept the same fight date but switched opponents; he and boxing champion Perry would enter the ring at midnight for an event dubbed No fear manThis will be Perry’s second traditional fight in his boxing career; he lost his first, in 2015, to Kenneth McNeil. Paul currently has a 9-1 record.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Paul vs. Perry, including the full fight card, how you can stream the boxing match for free and more.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fights:

date: Saturday, July 20

Start time: 9pm ET

Combat time (approximate)12:00 AM ET

location: Amalie Square in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel/Live Broadcast: Pay Per View via DAZN

When is the Paul vs Perry match?

Jake Paul and Mike Perry will face each other on Saturday, July 20 in Tampa, Florida.

What is the channel? Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fighting?

The Perry vs. Paul boxing match will only be available via pay-per-view in the US on DAZN. You can buy the match through DAZN (you’ll also need a subscription if you don’t already have one) or read on to find out how to watch the match for less with the help of a VPN.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry:

(dozen) DAZN offers subscribers more than 150 matches a year, plus mixed martial arts, women’s soccer, pool matches and more. New subscribers who sign up for a 12-month plan will pay $54.99 and get their first month free. $55 at DAZN

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fighting for less money?

If $54.99 seems like a lot to pay for a Paul vs. Perry match, you can cut costs with the help of a VPN. The price of the match varies by country, and by using a VPN with a location set elsewhere, such as England, you can buy the match for just £19.99 – which is $26 – with no monthly subscription fees.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) helps protect your data, can hide your IP address, and is perhaps most popular because it is especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you are looking to watch friends On Netflix (which left the US version of the streaming service in 2019) or to watch the fight for free this week without asking for a pay-per-view, a VPN can help. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? Guide Collapses Best VPN Options for Every Type of User.

(Express VPN) ExpressVPN offers “unlimited internet,” which means you can stream this week’s fight live in the UK instead of paying to watch Perry vs. Paul in the US. All you have to do is sign up for ExpressVPN and change your server location. See also Wake Forest beat the Tigers in the 2023 College World Series ExpressVPN’s extra protection, speed, and range of location options make it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to expand their streaming capabilities, plus it’s Endgadget’s #1 pick. Best VPN for Live StreamingNew users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you’re nervous about trying the VPN. $8.32/month at ExpressVPN

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry Fight Card: