How to watch the Artemis I mission go to the moon

Head over to CNN for live coverage from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday afternoon. Space reporter Kristen Fisher will give us real-time reports from the launch, along with a team of experts.

The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are scheduled to lift off between 2:17 and 4:17 p.m. ET Saturday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Although there is no crew on board, the mission is the first step in the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually land them on Mars.

There is a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch, with the chances increasing to 80% at the end of the window, official meteorologist Melody Lovin said during a Friday morning press conference.

If the rocket is unable to launch on Saturday, the next possible launch window will be on Monday.

