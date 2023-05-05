How to watch the coronation of King Charles in the US and when does it start

London (CNN) Royal fans from all over the world are already gathering on the streets of London, dressed in homemade flags, crowns and regalia. The UK capital will be packed on Saturday, when hundreds of thousands are expected to celebrate Coronation of King Charles IIIHe lined the path of the procession as it made its way from it Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey And back again.

But what about those who haven’t made the trek across the pond?

Not to worry, because CNN will cover it all, and you won’t miss a single moment, though you might have to set an alarm early.

CNN’s special coverage will air from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. London time (5 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET) on May 6, with the ceremony itself beginning at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET). The coverage will also be broadcast for free on the CNN homepage.

After the ceremony, the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State coach, which has been used at every coronation since 1831, accompanied by a grand procession and a parade of the British monarch.

Then they will appear on the balcony of the palace, accompanied by members of the royal family, and watch a flight of 60 aircraft, which is scheduled to last six minutes.