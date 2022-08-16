How to watch the launch of NASA’s SLS before the launch of Artemis

NASA’s old school logo is affixed to the SLS rocket along with its modern and ESA logo. picture : NASA

NASA’s most powerful rocket is ready to make its way to the launch pad ahead of its inaugural launch as part of the Artemis 1 mission to the Moon. The space agency is rolling out its massive Space Launch System (SLS) launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Tuesday night, and the historic start of humanity’s return to the Moon will be broadcast live. However, we will have to wait a little longer for the big launch itself, as the take-off will not happen before August 29.

The live broadcast from NASA begins at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. You can watch the event at NASA Kennedy YouTube Channel Or in the summary below.

Artemis I – Rolling to the Pillow

The SLS is no stranger to the launchpad, having traveled 4 miles (6.4 km) before for a series of Wet rehearsals It was not so smooth. despite of Some outstanding issues That remained after the fourth rehearsal, NASA announced the launch of the SLS.

The launch will mark Artemis 1, the first mission in NASA’s Artemis Program It aims to return humans to the Moon as early as 2026 and establish a sustainable presence on and around Earth’s largest satellite. For its launch, the 322-foot rocket will be equipped with an unmanned Orion capsule on top. The rocket will push the capsule into orbit; Orion will travel alone into orbit around the Moon, where it will make a close trip before returning to Earth after 42 days in space. Artemis 1 is a test mission, representing the first integrated flight of the SLS and Orion.

The mission is currently scheduled for August 29 at 8:33 AM ET, with backup windows available on September 2 and September 5. The moon, without landing on the surface. The main event is Artemis 3, which could happen in 2026, as NASA plans to land a man and a woman on the moon.

The upcoming launch is set to Draw a big crowdMore than 100,000 visitors are expected to watch the activity at the Kennedy Space Center. With less than two weeks to go before its big appearance, the SLS will stand (very) long above the familiar running board.

