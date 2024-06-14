How Trevor Lawrence’s Contract Affects a Possible Brock Purdy Extension – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

The 49ers’ future hopes of signing Brock Purdy to a long-term contract extension in 2025 just got a lot more expensive after quarterback Trevor Lawrence agreed to a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft reportedly agreed to terms with Jacksonville on a five-year, $275 million extension with $200 million guaranteed on Thursday. Lawrence joined Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid players in the NFL with an average salary of $55 million per year.

Before Lawrence agreed, there was some belief that Purdy would receive an offer that would get him into the $40 million per year range, but the market is up and the Iowa State product will have a significant amount of leverage when he is eligible to sign a contract extension at the end of the 2024 season.

Purdy has one year less NFL experience than Lawrence but is more accomplished. The Jaguars quarterback has a 20-30 regular season record and 1-1 in the playoffs while earning one Pro Bowl nod.

The 49ers quarterback has a 17-4 regular season record and is 4-2 in the playoffs, earning Pro Bowl honors in just his second season in the NFL. The play caller was also ranked at the top of the list Many league metrics in 2023 including yards per attempt (9.6), yards per completion (13.9), and passer rating (113.0).

Lawrence only Leading league stats During his professional career it occurred during his rookie season when he recorded 17 NFL interceptions. The Jaguars’ lack of success at quarterback is part of what will make negotiations between the 49ers and Purdy’s representation more difficult.

Of the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, Lawrence is one of only three who fall on the wrong side of the win/loss column. Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert (30-32) signed a four-year, $262.5 million extension with an average annual salary of $52.5 million per year, and the Arizona Cardinals extended Kyler Murray (28-36) for $230.5 million and an average annual salary of $46.1 .

The remaining seven quarterbacks have winning records as well as significant playoff experience, like Purdy. If the 262nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has a similar season to 2024, the 49ers will have no choice but to get their checkbook.

What the 49ers would need to pay in order to keep the winning play-caller in the building would likely end up being a record deal with an average annual salary of over $50 million per year like Burrow and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions ($53 million). /) year), Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens ($52 million per year), Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles ($51 million per year), and now Lawrence.

