It hasn’t released a competitive flagship device in years, but HTC’s smartphone division hasn’t quite worked out yet. announced today about HTC Desire 22 Pro, which is a follow-up to last year’s HTC Desire 21 Pro, and the big company’s attempt to cash in on the so-called metaverse. In the UK, it’s Listed at £399 Shipping will be on August 1st.

There are two different aspects to a phone’s metaverse function. Initially, it was designed to be the “perfect companion” for the recently announced HTC Vive Flow VR and used to access diverseHTC takes on the metaverse. The headset is designed to work with any Android phone, so it’s not entirely clear what the Desire 22 Pro, which isn’t available anywhere else, has to offer.

There are also some NFT jobs here, with HTC Taiwan website Announcing that the phone includes a digital wallet for managing crypto assets, and comes with free NFT. This seems to vary by market, since there is no similar language in Marketing materials on its UK site.

Elsewhere, the Desire 22 Pro’s specs are quite mid-range. It has a 6.6-inch 1080p display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, and a punch-hole cutout in the top left houses a 32MP selfie camera. On the back there are three rear cameras, a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Internally, it is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor, with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery. Supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, runs Android 12, has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Desire 22 Pro comes in black or gold.

This approach is very reminiscent of HTC’s previous blockchain phone, exit 1which was released in 2018, and follow at a reasonable price 1S . displacement the following year. But neither phone appears to have reversed HTC’s smartphone fortunes. The company’s market share has reportedly fallen to Less than half a percent in 2018in the same year She sold a lot of her talents in the field of smartphones to Google. At present, HTC sells too few smartphones to register in public smart phone Market Share trackers.