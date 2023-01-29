January 29, 2023

Hubble captures a stunning star duo in the Orion Nebula, 1,450 light-years away

January 29, 2023

Hubble Space Telescope Snap a stunning new image of bright variable star V 372 Orionis and its companion star.

The NASA and European Space Agency telescopes have captured stars in the Orion Nebula, a region of star formation located about 1,450 light-years from Earth.

The companion star appears in the upper left corner.

V 372 Orionis is a special type of variable star known as an Orion Variable.

Bright variable star V 372 Orionis takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
(ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Bally, M. Robberto)

The patchy gas and dust of the Orion Nebula is visible in the image. Orion variables are most commonly associated with diffuse nebulae.

The image from the team overlays data from two of the telescope’s instruments – the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3.

The data was layered at the visible and infrared wavelengths to reveal the details of the area.

(NASA)

Notably, the ambient diffraction heights The brightest star The image was formed when an intense point source of light interacted with four rotors inside Hubble that support the telescope’s secondary mirror.

(Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)

Relatively speaking, those of James Webb Space Telescope Hexagonal heads due to the hexagonal mirror segments and the three-legged support structure of the secondary mirror.

