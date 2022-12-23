Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah Lee Furness dance alongside Ryan Reynolds in holiday video

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborah Lee Furness “dance this holiday season” in a new Instagram video.

Jackman posted a short clip on the social media platform of himself and his wife dancing to the tune Bruno Mars song “Finesse” In front of their Christmas tree surrounded by gifts.

Jackman commented on the video, “Deb and I dance around the holidays! Thanks to Michaye and Pedro for the steps and patience.”

Hugo Jackman remembers giving Matt Damon a lap dance during his wide show

Before the two begin to groove, the camera follows Jackman, who walks past a life-size opening of Ryan Reynolds, which was standing next to the couple’s Christmas tree.

The two actors have been friends for many years and they are Starring in the upcoming “Deadpool” movie together, which is set for release in 2024. The two announced they’ll be in the movie again in September, when Jackman will play Wolverine and Reynolds will return as Deadpool.

Reynolds recently starred in a movie Holiday movie “Spirited” With Will Ferrell, where the cartoon clip in Jackman’s video appears to have originated.

Download the FOX NEWS MOBILE APP today

Jackman and Frances have been married since 1996. They first met on the set of the TV show Corelli. The Hollywood couple now share two children, Oscar and Ava.

Jackman often posts on his wife’s Instagram. just last month, Jackman sent Furness a heartfelt message on Instagram for her birthday.