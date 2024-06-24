Hungarian Barnabas Varga is stable after being injured against Scotland

Stuttgart (Germany) – Hungarian striker Barnabas Varga was hospitalized in stable condition after suffering a serious injury during his team’s final group match in the European Championship on Sunday.

Varga is likely to undergo surgery after breaking several bones in his face. The 29-year-old also suffers concussion and will not participate in the rest of Euro 2024 if Hungary advances to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

The Group A match against Scotland was halted for approximately 10 minutes so Varga could receive treatment after colliding with opposition goalkeeper Angus Gunn midway through the second half.

Varga’s teammates raised blankets to protect the player while he was being cared for by medical staff, while everyone looked on with concern.

Both sets of fans applauded as Varga was stretchered out on a stretcher.

The Hungarian Football Association wrote on X, previously Twitter, after the match: “Barnabas Varga broke several bones in his face during the collision during the match, and also suffered a concussion.”

“The Ferencvaros striker is likely to undergo surgery. He spends the night in hospital in Stuttgart. The whole team is rooting for him!”

Hungary clinched A Win 1-0A dramatic stoppage-time goal was scored by substitute Kevin Xoboth.

“It was terrible. It was a terrible moment to see Barnabas like that,” said Hungarian midfielder Roland Szalai.

He added: “Of course we were fighting for him in the remaining 15-20 minutes, and we would have liked to win for him and we were very happy that we were able to achieve that.” And yes, we dedicate this to him.”

While Varga was receiving treatment, no one on the field or watching on TV had any real idea what was happening and the extent of his injury – only that he was being treated by paramedics, who were frantically called to the field by his teammates. .

The scenes in Stuttgart were echoes of a more serious incident at the recent European Championship, when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at Copenhagen’s Parken Arena after… He suffers from a heart attack While playing in his team’s opening match against Finland.

