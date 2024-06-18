Hungary will hold the EU’s rotating presidency, and the slogan it chose says a lot

ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is pictured during a press conference in Budapest on June 12, 2024.

International – the tag that sets the tone. Hungary unveiled its logo and motto on Tuesday 18 June as it prepares to take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union from Belgium for six months on 1 July. The formula chosen by the authorities of the country governed by the nationalist Viktor Orbán undoubtedly reminds you of something.

In fact, Hungary chose a Rubik’s Cube in the colors of the European and Hungarian flags. “Make Europe Great Again”. A choice reminiscent of the motto “Make America Great Again” Popularized by Donald Trump during his election campaign in 2016.

This is no coincidence: the political ideas presented by the Hungarian prime minister, who has been in power since 2010, are in more ways than one similar to those of the former US president. Both are radical nationalists, hold tough positions on immigration, and have led to reduced access to abortion in their countries.

The Hungarian president hinted at what the Rubiks’cub represents during a press conference this Tuesday “The Essence of Hungarian Genius”And its slogan “Performance marks the presidency”, reports Politics. Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Boca has mentioned this“It expresses the belief that we are stronger together than alone, but when we come together we are allowed to be who we are.”

By taking the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, Hungary can define the priorities and political agenda for the next six months. He is responsible for helping organize discussions among member states and finding agreements on laws under review.

János Bóka explained that Hungary will take advantage of his presidency to introduce a new competitive agriculture agreement. “Farmer Focused”and to resort to “To protect external borders more effectively, address the root causes of migration – and promote an effective return policy.”

