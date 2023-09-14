Hunter Biden, the son of the President of the United States, has been indicted federally for illegal gun possession

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, leaves the courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware on July 26. Julio Cortez / AB

Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, a favorite target of the American right and his father’s political tormentor, was charged on Thursday, September 14, with illegal gun possession at the federal level. Hunter Biden was accused of lying about buying a Gold Cobra in 2018, saying he wasn’t an addict even though he admitted to using drugs at the time.

He has “Knowingly made a false written statement” He was in illegal possession of a firearm, according to court documents. After trying at all costs to avoid being brought to justice, Hunter Biden may find himself on trial in the middle of next year’s presidential campaign, when his father is seeking a new term. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of twenty-five years in prison.

The indictments, coming from a federal grand jury, were issued by David Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden for years and was recently appointed as a special prosecutor.

The son of the Democratic Party leader reached a preliminary agreement negotiated with David Weiss in Delaware in June that would have allowed him and his father to avoid an embarrassing trial and jail time. But a judge questioned the validity of the provision. Then the lawyers – Mr. Weiss – confirmed that it was no longer on the agenda.

Hunter Biden has been targeted for years by his father’s predecessor, Donald Trump, and many other Republicans, who have accused him of corruption. Conservative lawmakers accuse Joe Biden of using his father’s networks and name to make questionable deals in Ukraine and China when he was Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017).

A former associate of Hunter Biden recently told Congress that Biden arranged for his father to speak with foreign partners several times on the phone, but Joe Biden stayed out of his affairs. The president has always said he stands by his son in his personal and legal setbacks.

“My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him”Mr. Biden recently addressed Hunter’s tax evasion and illegal gun possession charges. “He Hasn’t Forsaken Me”Hunter Biden once wrote about his father. “At times, his tenacity put me off. I tried to disappear into the black hole with alcohol or drugs and then he reappeared with his lamp. »

Hunter, a longtime drug and alcohol addict, says he has stopped taking anything since 2019 following the intervention of his second wife, Melissa, with whom he has a son, and his father.

