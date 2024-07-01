Hurricane Beryl hits Barbados as a Category 3 storm, passing Jamaica on its way; Tropical Storm Chris begins moving toward Mexico

Hurricane Beryl became the first major hurricane of the season on Sunday, reaching Category 4 strength, then downgrading to 120 mph early Monday morning, making it a Category 3 storm as it approaches the Caribbean.

However, Beryl is bringing “life-threatening winds and storm surge” of up to 6 to 9 feet and 3 to 6 inches of rain across Barbados and the Windward Islands as it approaches the far eastern Caribbean Sea early Monday, according to the national agency. Hurricane Center.

It is expected to maintain its status as a major hurricane as it sweeps across the Caribbean Sea.

Jamaica, Belize and parts of Mexico were within Beryl’s cone on Sunday.

At 2 a.m. Monday, Hurricane Beryl was 110 miles southeast of Barbados and 165 miles east-southeast of Grenada, moving west at 20 mph.

Hurricane winds extend outward up to 30 miles from Beryl’s center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Barbados, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and Tobago, the Grenadines and Grenada, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for Dominica, Trinidad and the Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque west to the border with Haiti and the entire southern coast of Haiti from the Dominican Republic border to Anse de Hainaut.

“The development over this eastern Atlantic Ocean in late June is unusual,” said meteorologists at the Hurricane Center. “In fact, only a handful of storms have formed over the central or eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean this early in the year in history.”

Beryl is expected to remain a major hurricane for the next five days, forecasters said Sunday, though it is not expected to impact South Florida.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris was 75 miles southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, Monday at 2 a.m. and had begun moving inland.

Forecasters also said the tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa could become a tropical depression by midweek as it moves toward the eastern and central Caribbean.

It has a 40% chance of developing in the next two days and a 70% chance in the next seven days.

It is expected to move west at 15 to 20 mph, forecasters said.

The next storm to form will be Debbie.

The western Gulf of Mexico produced its first tropical storm of the 2024 season last week. The system, named Alberto, made landfall in Mexico 250 miles south of the U.S. border, but brought storm surge and flooding to locations as much as 500 miles away in Louisiana.

The 2024 hurricane season, which officially began on June 1, is expected to be very active.

In its annual May forecast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2024 hurricane season has an 85 percent chance of being above normal, with 17 to 25 named storms with sustained winds of at least 39 mph and eight to 13 hurricanes. The average year has 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has projected four to seven major hurricanes in 2024, meaning those that are Category 3 or higher.

Experts at Colorado State University stated in their 2024 forecast that the US East Coast, including Florida, has a 34% chance of a major hurricane making landfall this year. The average from 1880 to 2020 was 21%.

Meteorologists say the record warm water temperatures now covering much of the Atlantic Ocean will persist into the height of hurricane season from August to October. This warm water fuels hurricanes. By early June, the tropical Atlantic was already as hot as it usually is in mid-August — the height of hurricane season.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.