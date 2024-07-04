Life-threatening conditions are expected in Jamaica.

Real support

Independent Press Find out more Close Our mission is to provide unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth. Whether it’s $5 or $50, every contribution counts. Support us to provide journalism without an agenda.

Hurricane Beryl battered Jamaica with life-threatening rain, 145 mph winds and huge waves, but was now heading toward the Cayman Islands on Thursday as it weakened to a Category 3 storm.

Strong winds from the storm caused power lines to fall in Portland, Jamaica Observer Officials declared Jamaica a disaster area and imposed a curfew on Wednesday.

Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon said there are more than 900 shelters across Jamaica and an evacuation process for residents in flood-prone areas.

Eye of the storm will Approaching Cayman Islands tonight before heading to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.

Hurricane Beryl has killed at least seven people. The storm strengthened to a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane overnight before weakening back to Category 100. Category 4 Tuesday.

Although the storm is expected to weaken later this week, it will likely remain a major hurricane. According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Beryl has the potential to hit southern Texas and Louisiana over the weekend.

Grenada suffered “unimaginable” devastation after the storm hit on Monday, Prime Minister Deacon Mitchell said. Officials said 98 percent of buildings in the island nation of 6,000 people were damaged or destroyed.