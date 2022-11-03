Hurricane Martin is moving farther to the northeast; Lisa lowered

Hurricane Lisa was downgraded to a tropical depression Thursday, a day after it made landfall southwest of Belize City as the sixth hurricane of the season.

Hurricane Martin, which also formed on Wednesday, is expected to become a “large and powerful” extratropical hurricane on Thursday in the North Central Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory report.

Experts are also monitoring two areas in the Atlantic Ocean for possible storms, one of which could develop into a tropical storm early next week, according to the Hurricane Center.

Martin had maximum winds of 85 mph at 11 a.m. Thursday and was moving northeast at 48 mph 730 miles east-southeast of Newfoundland, Canada. Martin is expected to transition to a strong extratropical system in the next few hours, according to the latest advisory from the Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Martin is expected to become a “large and powerful” extratropical hurricane Thursday in the North Central Atlantic. (National Hurricane Center)

The Hurricane Center said that as of 8 a.m., Lisa was a weak tropical storm with maximum winds of 40 mph and moving west at 10 mph. By 11 a.m., Lisa had weakened into a tropical depression over Mexico.

Lisa is expected to return over the water, to enter Campeche Bay off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, while continuing to weaken.

[ STAY UPDATED with the latest forecast for tropical weather at SunSentinel.com/hurricane ]

Meteorologists are also monitoring a possible third storm, an area of ​​low pressure in the southwest Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane center said in its latest warning that it may move to the eastern Caribbean and develop early next week. It has a 30% chance of developing as it moves northwest.

A second area of ​​low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda was given only a 10% chance of developing.

In addition to Lisa and Martin, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas in the Atlantic Ocean for potential storms. (National Hurricane Center)

There have been two major hurricanes, i.e. Category 3 or higher, so far this season.

NOAA anticipation At least four more hurricanes will form before hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

The next storm to be formed will be Nicole.