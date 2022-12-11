Hurt by her mother’s accusation, Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée is on good terms before dying

Aaron CarterHis fiancée’s mother was accused of causing his death however Melanie Martin He says not only is that not true…it’s also totally hurtful based on reality.

Melanie tells TMZ… Posts publicly made by Aaron’s mother, Gene Schnecklast week – in which she openly accused MM of killing her son – completely contradicts what she says was a fairly good relationship with Jane before Aaron’s death.

While he was alive, Melanie says that Jane often thanks her for taking an interest in Aaron – and that she openly expressed to her that she knew how much Melanie loved Aaron.

One example of this… Melanie says while helping Aaron fix his teeth – Jen was singing her praises and calling her a good woman. Because they are used to having this kind of relationship, Melanie says Jane’s attacks are very painful.

Despite this, Melanie tells us she doesn’t keep the posts, which have since been deleted, against Jen — she knows everyone in Aaron’s life is grieving in their own way.

There’s also this… After Jane posts, Aaron’s sister’s assistant, Melanie says, angelHe calls her directly to apologize, and tells her to take them down.

Melanie also says that she has been invited to the memorial the family will be having next year Spread Aaron’s ashes.

For what it's worth, Melanie points out that she was one of the few people still actively trying to help Aaron when he died – and says she, too, is still mourning the loss.

Melanie wants to make peace with Jane, because she tells us he’s still her hope PrinceHer son is with Aaron, to meet his grandmother after Christmas – as they had both intended to do before Aaron found dead at home last month.