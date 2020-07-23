Iron Blade Online

Dive into Weekly Flyers Universe in Canada

Hy-Vee to give masks to shoppers | 2020-07-23

Hy-Vee to give masks to shoppers | 2020-07-23

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA – Hy-Vee programs to hand out additional than a few million cost-free masks to clients getting into the Midwest grocery chain’s merchants as part of the retailer’s new “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice” initiative.  

Starting July 27, staff members will be stationed at the entrance doors of all shops to hand out masks to clients who are not wearing 1 prior to procuring. Customers will also see signage, worker apparel, and other reminders all over the shop about the instructional marketing campaign. 

Prev post Supermarkets refuse to implement experience mask principles

Sophia Harrison

Part time worker

I'm Sophia Harrison working as a part-time staff at the Costco since the past year until I become as an author at the iron blade, hope I can use my experiences with the supermarkets here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top