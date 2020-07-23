Hy-Vee to give masks to shoppers | 2020-07-23

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA – Hy-Vee programs to hand out additional than a few million cost-free masks to clients getting into the Midwest grocery chain’s merchants as part of the retailer’s new “Mask It Up to Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice” initiative.

Starting July 27, staff members will be stationed at the entrance doors of all shops to hand out masks to clients who are not wearing 1 prior to procuring. Customers will also see signage, worker apparel, and other reminders all over the shop about the instructional marketing campaign.