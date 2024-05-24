I Am Celine Dion: A singer breaks down in tears in a trailer for a new documentary about her neurological disease

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter now Listen to this to get the inside track on all things music Get Now Hear This email for free

Celine Dion is ready to pull back the curtain and provide an honest, behind-the-scenes look at her life with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in her upcoming documentary, Me: Celine Dion.

In the first trailer for the film, released on Thursday (May 23), Dionne is seen sitting in a chair and looking into the camera as she says: “I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder.

“And I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now,” she added, letting out a big sigh.

The trailer continues with a montage of outtakes showing her performing during previous tours and singing in the recording booth.

“When you record, it sounds great,” Dionne says. “But when you go to the theater, it’s even greater.”

“I work hard every day,” she says between physical therapy segments. But I have to admit it was a struggle.”

“I miss it so much,” she continues, breaking down in tears. the people. I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop.”

Celine Dion in the trailer for “I Am: Celine Dion.” ( Prime Video )

Dionne was diagnosed with SPS in December 2022. It is a rare and incurable autoimmune neurological disorder that typically causes muscle stiffness in a person’s trunk. Over time, they can develop stiffness and spasms in their legs and other muscles, according to Cleveland Clinic.

“It’s not hard to put on a show,” says Dionne. “It’s hard to cancel the show.”

The “It’s All Coming Back to Me” singer, 56, had to reschedule the European leg of her world tour following her diagnosis. She later announced the cancellation of the entire world tour in May 2023.

“I want you all to know that I will not give up,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

When asked who Vogue magazine In an interview last month, Dion said if fans could expect to see her on tour again: “I can’t answer that… because for four years I’ve been telling myself I’m not coming back, that I’m coming back.” Ready, I’m not ready.

He added: “In light of the current situation, I cannot stand here and tell you: Yes, within four months.” “I don’t know… my body will tell me,” she said. “On the other hand, I don’t want to just wait. It’s morally difficult to live from one day to the next. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s will. It’s passion. It’s passion. “The dream. It’s the determination.”

“This inspiring documentary is a love letter to her fans, highlighting the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit,” the documentary’s official tagline reads.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated director Erin Taylor. Me: Celine Dion It will be available to stream on Prime Video from June 25.