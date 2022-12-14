I got a face full of gas and caught fire while working in the garage

Jay Leno said his face went up in flames last month in a garage fire that took him to the hospital for over a week.

The comedian shared details about the fire in his Los Angeles garage and his injuries in an exclusive interview that will air Wednesday on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

in Interview clip Released Tuesday, Leno tells Hoda Kotb that while in the same garage where they were sitting and working on his 1907 White Motor Company steam-powered car with a friend, he noticed the car’s fuel line was clogged.

“So, I was under it, trying to plug in, and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’” Leno recalled. “Then all of a sudden, boom, my face got gassy. Then the guide light jumped out, and my face was on fire.”

“My friend pulled me out and jumped on me and kind of put out the fire,” Leno said.

The 72-year-old “Tonight Show” presenter suffered severe burns to his hands, chest, and Third degree burns to his face After his old car caught fire on November 12 in his Los Angeles garage.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, then sent to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles where he received hyperbaric therapy, an oxygen therapy that “can speed up the healing of burn wounds,” according to the Grossman Burn Center. website.

“I suffered serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the longtime TV presenter said in a statement last month. “I’m fine. I just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

said Dr. Peter Grossman, director of the Grossman-Bern Center NBC Los Angeles Leno was burned.approximately 7% of his body.“

Grossman said Temporary skin grafts from “the skin of a human cadaver” have been used in Leno’s treatment.

The comedian left the center after a 10-day stay and continued outpatient burn care.

a Leno smiled posing for pictures with the hospital staff On his way out, he reveals some of his burns.

humorist He returned to standing Days after he was released from the burn center with a sold-out performance at The Comedy & Magic Club in California.

“I didn’t think of myself as a stand-up comedian,” he joked at the event. “We got two tonight, plain and super crispy.”

Leno, host of the reality series Jay Leno’s Garage, is Known for his love of cars. By his estimation, he has an estimated 180 cars and 160 motorcycles in his garage near Hollywood Burbank Airport. duPont Registera market and issue for collectors of rare and classic cars.



