July 18, 2024

I think this is the best binocular deal I’ve seen on Amazon Prime Day this and it ends at midnight!

Len Houle July 18, 2024 2 min read

Let’s say you’re an avid birdwatcher or wildlife photographer looking for those perfect binoculars to capture your next award-winning shot. In that case, we all know that good binoculars are worth their weight in gold — and this Amazon Prime Day binoculars deal will save you a few pennies!

In the final hours of Amazon Prime Day sales, Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10×42 Binoculars Available for Only $124.70 on Amazon – That means $105 saved in your wallet!

