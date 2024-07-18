I think this is the best binocular deal I’ve seen on Amazon Prime Day this and it ends at midnight!

Let’s say you’re an avid birdwatcher or wildlife photographer looking for those perfect binoculars to capture your next award-winning shot. In that case, we all know that good binoculars are worth their weight in gold — and this Amazon Prime Day binoculars deal will save you a few pennies!

In the final hours of Amazon Prime Day sales, Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10×42 Binoculars Available for Only $124.70 on Amazon – That means $105 saved in your wallet!

Featuring 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, the Crossfire HD is engineered with select glass elements to provide exceptional resolution and color fidelity. These optics effectively reduce chromatic aberration, ensuring edge-to-edge sharpness and superior light transmission. Fully multi-coated lenses enhance light transmission through multiple anti-reflection coatings on all glass aerospace surfaces, resulting in clear, bright images.

The roof prism design of the binoculars provides greater durability and a more compact size, making them ideal for various outdoor activities. For comfortable viewing, the adjustable eyecups rotate up and down, to accommodate both eyeglass wearers and non-wearers. The center focus wheel allows both barrels to be adjusted simultaneously, while the right eyepiece diopter ensures accurate focusing for individual eye differences.

These binoculars feature a rubberized exterior that provides a secure, non-slip grip and durable protection. They are also tripod-mountable, allowing for steady, hands-free viewing from a tripod or car window mount. This design is ideal for long viewing sessions or stationary observations.

Crossfire HD binoculars are weatherproof, nitrogen-free and feature sealed rubber gaskets, ensuring waterproof and fog-proof performance in any environment. Their rugged construction can withstand recoil and shock. Plus, they’re backed by our unlimited, unconditional, lifetime VIP warranty, which promises to repair or replace your binoculars if they’re damaged or defective, excluding loss, theft, intentional damage, or cosmetic damage that doesn’t affect performance.