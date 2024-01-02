January 2, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

I walked 10,000 steps a day for a week instead of going to the gym – here are 3 things I learned

I walked 10,000 steps a day for a week instead of going to the gym – here are 3 things I learned

Len Houle January 2, 2024 5 min read

January is usually the time of year when people start getting into healthy exercise, and perhaps adopting an ambitious new exercise regime. But what if burpees, weights, and buckets of sweat aren't absolutely necessary? What if you could get fit just by going for a nice walk every day?

For years, the message has been to get 10,000 steps a day. This is the default goal for most of today's best fitness trackers. The origins of this number are actually surprisingly arbitrary – the initial scheme was launched at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and the Japanese character for 10,000 looks a bit like a person walking, so that's what they went by.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Destiny 2's 'New Age' secrets are heading to 2024

January 1, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Apple has just broken a 12-year tradition

January 1, 2024 Len Houle
3 min read

LG's latest 32-inch 4K display is a look that has a smart TV inside

January 1, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Jeremy Renner pays his respects to staff at a Reno hospital one year after the snowplow accident

January 2, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

The night sky will have many delights in store for stargazers in 2024

January 2, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

A new-look Knicks roster with OG Anunoby has a new style of winning over the Timberwolves

January 2, 2024 Joy Love
5 min read

I walked 10,000 steps a day for a week instead of going to the gym – here are 3 things I learned

January 2, 2024 Len Houle