Ian McKellen has been hospitalized after falling on stage during a play in London

Hoda Davin/Dave Bennett/Getty Images)

Update, 4:44 p.m.: Executives at London’s Noel Coward Theater have issued a statement regarding Ian McKellan after he collapsed on stage following this evening’s performance. Kings of players.

“Following the scan, the fantastic NHS team have assured us that he will make a quick and full recovery and that Ian is in good spirits,” the statement said.

The statement continues: “The production company has made the decision to cancel the show on Tuesday 18 June so that Ian can rest.” “Those affected will be contacted through their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow.”

They also thanked the doctors who were among the attendees who helped, and the venue staff for their support.

You can read the full statement below, followed by previous details.

“Thank you to our fans and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during a Player Kings performance this evening.

Following the scan, the wonderful NHS team assured us that he would make a quick and full recovery and that Ian was in good spirits.

Production made the decision to cancel the show on Tuesday 18 June so Ian could rest. Those affected will be contacted through their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow.

Thank you to Doctors Rachel and Lee, who were present in the audience, and to all the staff at the venue for their support.

Previous, 3:17 p.m.: Ian McKellen was taken to hospital after falling off the stage during a performance Kings of players In London’s West End, BBC reports. His exact injuries are unknown, but his rep, Claire Dobbs, tells Deadline that he is “doing well.”

According to the BBC, McKellen, who portrays John Falstaff, lost his balance during a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy, when he fell from the front of the stage. The house lights turned on as McKellen cried in pain, according to media reports, and staff rushed to help him.

The evening’s show was canceled and the audience returned home.

The BBC spoke to one of the attendees, who described the incident as “very shocking.” “I really hope he will be OK,” Sandro Trapani said.

With a career spanning more than six decades, McKellen, 85, has earned a Tony Award, six Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, five BAFTA Awards, five Emmy Awards and two Academy Award nominations. He is a British cultural icon, and Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 1991.

Kings of players It began its 12-week West End run in April.

Baz Bamigboye contributed to this report.