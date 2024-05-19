iFixit’s teardown reveals a major change in the repairability of the M4 iPad Pro

Screenshot

Thanks to disassembly and durability (bend) tests, we’re learning a lot about the new iPad Pro’s ultrathin design. Now, the folks at iFixit have done just that He carried out an in-depth demolition operation, revealing a major internal change that could save “hours of repair times.” The video also offers our first look inside the new Apple Pencil Pro.

iFixit’s analysis provides one of our best looks yet at the internals of the new M4 iPad Pro. There’s a closer look at the new tandem OLED display, the repositioned front camera, and perhaps most importantly, the battery.

The battery inside the new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro is 38.99 watt-hours, which is actually a bit smaller than the previous generation’s 40.33 watt-hours. Apple, of course, says you can still expect the same 10-hour battery life thanks to the M4’s efficiency improvements and better heat dissipation.

But the catch is that you can now remove the iPad Pro battery without having to remove “all the major components” first, as was the case with previous generations.

iFixit’s Shahram Mokhtari explains:

Although these pull marks can be difficult to access, the fact that you can remove the battery without having to remove every major component inside this device is still a huge win for repairability. It’s a huge improvement over previous generations.

Check out iFixit’s full teardown of the new M4 iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro below. I found it great to see the internal chassis changes that allow for an ultra-thin yet sturdy design.