iFresh Launches E-commerce Site in English Nasdaq:IFMK

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (Globe NEWSWIRE) — iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IFMK), a main Asian American supermarket chain and on the web grocer, announced these days that the Organization released its E-commerce site www.onlineifresh.com in English as portion of its expansion attempts to arrive at out consumers outside of the Chinese-talking group. The Company has engaged Benvenuti Public Relations, a total-support general public relations, marketing and advertising and social media business specializing in the hospitality, food stuff and beverage, and life style industries since 1993. This romantic relationship has resulted in a new PR marketing campaign intended to achieve new shoppers and increase model consciousness. The new campaign anticipates that the bilingual website will serve as an initial starting off place for attracting much more consumers, boosting revenue and publicity in other channels.

In regards to the launch, Mr. Extensive Deng, Main Government Officer and Chairman of iFresh, said, “Online shopping proceeds to mature in acceptance as the pandemic carries on. This triggers consumers to search on-line for their grocery shopping needs. Recently, Asian cuisines have acquired extensive-unfold world recognition for currently being balanced still mouth watering, particularly in the U.S. As 1 of the top Asian American grocery store chains, our bilingual site provides an quick-to-navigate browsing and procuring encounter for consumers. Consumers will locate the ideal of what iFresh delivers across a wide variety of Asian grocery options. We seem ahead to serving clients of all backgrounds.”

Take a look at www.onlineifresh.com for a lot more details or stick to @onlineifresh on Instagram.

About iFresh, Inc.

iFresh Inc. (Nasdaq: IFMK), headquartered in Prolonged Island Metropolis, New York, is a major Asian American grocery grocery store chain and on the net grocer on the east coastline of U.S. With 9 retail supermarkets alongside the US eastern seaboard (with supplemental retailers in Glen Cove, Miami and Connecticut opening quickly), and a single in-house wholesale small business strategically found in cities with a remarkably concentrated Asian populace, iFresh aims to fulfill the rising calls for of Asian Us citizens (whose buying electrical power has been increasing speedily) for refreshing and culturally special generate, seafood and other groceries that are not identified in mainstream supermarkets. With an in-home proprietary shipping and delivery community, on the internet product sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty veggies and fruits, iFresh is in a position to offer clean, higher-quality specialty generate at aggressive selling prices to a growing foundation of buyers. For far more facts, make sure you visit: http://www.ifreshmarket.com/.

Forward-Searching Statements

Selected statements manufactured herein are “forward-on the lookout statements” inside of the that means of the “secure harbor” provisions of the Personal Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-wanting statements may be discovered by the use of phrases such as “foresee”, “feel”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “strategy”, “outlook”, and “challenge” and other very similar expressions that predict or indicate future functions or traits or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-wanting statements contain timing of the proposed transactions the organization ideas, goals, anticipations and intentions of the get-togethers when the transactions are finish, and the Company’s estimated and long run effects of functions, organization procedures, aggressive posture, market atmosphere and likely progress options. These forward-searching statements replicate the latest examination of existing information and are subject to various challenges and uncertainties. As a end result, caution have to be exercised in relying on ahead-searching statements. Because of to identified and unknown hazards, our genuine success might differ materially from our expectations or projections. All forward-on the lookout statements attributable to the Business or folks acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these variables. All information furnished in this press release is as of the day hereof. Other than as necessary below the securities regulations, the Company does not assume a responsibility to update these forward-wanting statements.

Added information and facts relating to these and other variables that may influence our expectations and projections can be identified in our periodic filings with the SEC. IFMK’s SEC filings are offered publicly on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. IFMK disclaims any obligation to update the ahead-searching statements, whether or not as a final result of new details, future functions or normally.

For additional details, please make contact with:

At the Business:

iFresh, Inc.

E mail: [email protected]