“I’m fine”, assures Joe Biden, 79, positive for Covid-19

Joe Biden “Fine”. US President Joe Biden shared his news on Twitter after testing positive for Covid-19 at the age of 79 on Thursday. “I’ve had a double shot, with two booster doses, symptoms are mild,” the Democrat said in a roughly twenty-second video from the White House balcony. He showed up in a dark suit, sky blue shirt and no tie.

The Democrat, who had never tested positive, “started taking Boxlovit,” Pfizer Anti-Covid Tablet, And he will self-isolate at the White House until he tests negative again, a White House spokesman said.

Joe Biden’s last negative test was earlier Tuesday. His contacts will block lawsuits, and there could be many of them: The US president traveled to Massachusetts on Wednesday to issue a series of climate executive orders. Kamala Harris, who tested negative, has not been in contact with Joe Biden since Tuesday.

The president, who has been fully vaccinated and received two booster doses, will “continue to assume his full duties” during this time, according to the press release. “He was on the phone this morning with members of the White House team, and he will participate in scheduled meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom,” Karine Jean-Racque said.

“strong”

For “greater transparency,” the White House has promised to communicate “every day” about Joe Biden’s health, after a medical examination last November found him “strong” and “fit” to perform his duties. The last negative test for the US president, who toured Israel and Saudi Arabia last week, was as early as Tuesday, said Karine Jean-Pierre.

The president, who wants to campaign ahead of November’s legislative elections, had initially planned a trip to Pennsylvania on Thursday and Florida the following Monday. The United States is currently reporting about 130,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, a number experts say is an underestimate, and the number of hospitalizations is also rising. The highly infectious BA.5 subvariation of Omicron predominates in the country, where it accounts for about 80% of cases.

Paxlovit, an antiviral treatment

Paxlovit, which Joe Biden is taking, is an antiviral treatment that works by reducing the virus’s ability to replicate, thereby slowing the progression of the disease. It should be taken within the first few days after symptoms appear to be effective. It is prescribed in the United States for people at risk of developing a severe form of the disease, a type that the US president is falling into because of his age.

Joe Biden’s predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, announced on Twitter on October 2, 2020 that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He was evacuated from the White House by helicopter to Walter Reed Army Hospital, where he was treated for three nights.