In 24 hours, 64 people died and 17,530 were hospitalized

The decline in the hospital continues. As of this Thursday, 1115 patients were being treated in intensive care services, up from 1149 the previous day.

64 people were killed Govit-19 This Thursday, May 19, was 16 less than Wednesday, when 80 patients died of the virus, according to the Daily Report of the Public Health Organization of France.

There are currently 17,530 patients hospitalized in France (17,883 on Wednesday), including 591 who arrived on Thursday. 1115 patients are being treated in the intensive care units. 24 hours ago, they were 1149.

What to remember from this Thursday

The World Health Organization announced on Thursday the emergency record of the Govt vaccine. Convidence CanSino Biologics, from Chinese labs, fights the resurgence of the Beijing epidemic.

London police have completed an investigation into the matter Downing Street party scandal With the imposition of a new fine on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite the imprisonment associated with the Govt-19 epidemic.

Laboratory Valneva The European Pharmaceuticals Agency (EMA) on Thursday announced a new step in approving its candidate vaccine against Kovit-19, sparking a resurgence in its share price. The Franco-Austrian company points out that the EMA has accepted the submission of the marketing accreditation document for its vaccine candidate VLA2001.

Finally, the North Korea According to South Korean media, the growing Govt sent three cargo planes to China this week to carry medical supplies to combat the eruption.

