In Australia, 200 pilot whales have washed ashore on the coast of Tasmania

About 200 pilot dolphins, or pilot whales, have washed up and died on a washed-out beach on Tasmania’s rugged west coast, Australian rescuers said on Thursday (22 September).

AFP (Gideon Richard)

Some have only 35 230 cetaceans were found on the Tasmanian coast earlier in the day They were still alive on Thursday, September 22. Brendan Clarke, its director of operations, made the grim figure State Wildlife Service, At a press conference Conducted to journalists present at the scene.

Aerial footage shows dozens of shiny black mammals stranded on the seashore, on a wide sandy beach that interacts with the cold waters of the Southern Ocean. “There are 35 animals still alive on the beach and the main objective this morning is to save and release them.”Brendan Clarke reckons.

“Unfortunately, the mortality rate for this stranding is high. This is mainly due to the conditions in Ocean Beach.”He points out. “Environmental conditions, surfing on the West Coast (…) certainly have consequences for animals”Adds Director of Operations.

Residents covered the cetaceans found on the beach with blankets and poured buckets of water over them to keep them alive. Cetaceans stranded near Macquarie Harbour, almost two years ago, another massive stranding involving nearly 500 pilot dolphins.

Despite the efforts of dozens of volunteers who battled for days in Tasmania’s freezing waters to free the animals, more than 300 of them died. Brendan Clarke said conditions were tougher this year than two years ago, as were the animals “Highly Protected Water.”

Rescuers have tried cetaceans to assess which ones have the best chance of survival, he said. “Today will be the focus Rescue operations and their release“. The reasons for these large fibers are not fully understood. Researchers have suggested that they may be caused by groups of cetaceans straying after feeding too close to shore.