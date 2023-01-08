January 9, 2023

In Brazil, hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress and the presidential palace

January 8, 2023

A week after President Lula took office, opponents are still seeking to destabilize his position Back to power. Hundreds of supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro occupied Brasilia’s main seats of power on Sunday: Congress, the Supreme Court and Planado’s presidential palace.

The newspaper posted a video on Twitter Oh Globo Shows several people breaking a window and entering the interior of Parliament. Images posted on social networks show supporters of Jair Bolsonaro attacking the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.

The area around the institution was cordoned off by the authorities, but Bolsonaros, who refused to accept Lula’s election, managed to break through the security cordons, but the police tried to break them by using tear gas. on the site. Several dozen of them managed to occupy the roof on the arch of this building with modern architecture.

Impressive images recalling the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, show a veritable human tide that has flowed toward Congress. It unites the House of Representatives and the Senate in one building.

Demonstrators appeared on rooftops, but also on nearby lawns, including Planado’s presidential palace. Jair Bolsonaro, narrowly defeated by Lula in the October 30 presidential runoff, He left Brazil at the end of the year To reach America.

