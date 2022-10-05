In Brazil, strong rallies for Lula and Bolsonaro ahead of the second round of presidential elections

Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, left, and his opponent and presidential rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, right. Evaristo SA / AFP

Two candidates Brazil qualified for the second round of the presidential electionFormer leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro won significant support on Tuesday, October 4, for the October 30 runoff, which promises to be very tight.

The Workers’ Party (PT) candidate won 48.4% of the vote on Sunday, ahead of Bolsonaro, who collected 43.2% of the vote. More than 6 million votes out of 156 million voters separate them, and intense negotiations and bargaining by the two candidates’ staffs have been carried out to rally support, sometimes at the expense of a large ideological gap.

Lula won the rally on Tuesday, but half-heartedly, as center-left candidate Ciro Gomez (3%), who came fourth in the first round, announced his Democratic Workers Party (PDT) rally for the former president. Two terms (2003-2010).

“We held a Democratic Labor Party leadership meeting and I’m making this video to say I’m supportive.” This decision, Ciro Gomez said on social networks, after the PDT supported Lula. “Given the situation, this is the only solution.”Lula included this former minister of the government, although without naming the former metallurgist, with whom he maintains very strained relations. “Two options [Lula ou Bolsonaro] Not Satisfactory”He blurted out.

The former judge who sentenced Lula supports Bolsonaro

The Bolsonaro clan has the backing of former anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro, elected senator from the state of Paraná (south) with 1.9 million votes during legislative elections organized on Sunday at the same time as the presidential election. Lula’s “fall” was Mr. Moro expressed his open support for the outgoing head of state on Twitter.

Lula não é uma opção eleitoral, com seu governo marcado pela corruption ta democracy. Contra to do Project de Boder… https://t.co/QxmxCZT4zM — SF_Moro (@Sergio Moro)

“Against the PT plan, I declare my support for Bolsonaro for the second round”, even though the Supreme Court finally ruled against Lula, Mr. declared Moro. The former judge was a major holdout for Bolsonaro’s government in early 2019. But he walked out in April 2020, accusing him of interfering with police investigations in cases involving his family.

Outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, left, with Sergio Moro, right, as a member of his government. On June 17, 2019, in Brasilia. Eralto Perez / AB

“It’s beyond all that. From now on we have a new relationship (…) More Extra Marks », pledged Jair Bolsonaro from Brasilia. The president also received the support of the governors of the southeastern states of Minas Gerais, Romeo Gema and Rio Janeiro, Claudio Castro. The three major electoral colleges in Brazil are lining up behind Bolsonaro, as Rodrigo García, the current governor of São Paulo (not up for re-election on Sunday), announced on Twitter.

“We know that many things divide us and others do not.said Mr. Jemaa, by the side of the President. But Brazil needs to move forward, and I have a lot of faith in President Bolsonaro’s plans. »

“Operation Open House”

For political analyst Thomas Truman, “Bolsonaro turns his second-round campaign into an open-door operation”. “Instead of wondering if he deserves a second term (…)he asks [aux électeurs] Does PT deserve to come back to power?” And “PT Investigate Years”He wrote in the magazine Veja. The party co-founded by Lula ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2016.

Brazilian candidate Simone Tebet, October 2, 2022. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Finally, the candidate who came in third on Sunday, Senator Simone Tebet (4% of the vote), was highly respected, but although he appeared to be clearly leaning towards Lula, he had yet to speak.

“My decision is already made”, he announced in the first round on Sunday evening, while noting that he would consult his party, the Brazilian Democratic Movement, before making an official announcement. This centrist formation is marked by deep divisions and includes a powerful Bolsonarian faction. Ciro Gomez and Simone Tebet both have 8.5 million precious votes.