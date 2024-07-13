Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
In Bristol, two abandoned suitcases contained human remains (photo of Clifton Bridge in Bristol in May 2022)
Other Facts – Police announced this Friday, July 12, that the remains of two men were found in two suitcases found on a famous suspension bridge in Bristol, west of England, and they are still searching for the suspect.
Shortly before midnight on Wednesday to Thursday, police received a tip “Man with Suitcase Acting Suspiciously on Clifton Suspension Bridge”Local police said in a statement on Thursday.
Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, but “The man has already left the area.” Leave a suitcase. A second was seen far away. Police immediately clarified that the suitcases contained human remains.
The suspect is from London
“The victims have not been formally identified but are believed to be two adult males.”The Metropolitan Police, the London police force responsible for the investigation, said on Friday.
The suspect spotted in Bristol is said to be from the British capital. A crime scene was set up in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.
Police released a screenshot Thursday from a video surveillance camera showing the wanted man: a black man with a beard, wearing black clothing and a hood.
Opened in 1864, the Clifton Suspension Bridge spans the River Avon and connects Bristol to Somerset. At over 400 meters long and perched over 70 meters above the water, it is one of Bristol’s most visited landmarks.
