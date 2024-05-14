In court, Donald Trump was overwhelmed by his former “pitbull” Michael Cohen – Liberation

A key witness for the prosecution in the former president’s New York trial, who was his confidant, has revealed a 2016 blunder to save the scandal-plagued presidential campaign at all costs.

On Monday, May 13, the sixteenth day of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York, the voice of the former president and current White House candidate echoed for the first time in a Manhattan court hearing. Although slumped in the accused’s chair, the accused kept his lips closed – and, most days, his eyes too. The room fell silent to listen to the audio recording, which was played at the request of prosecutors. A nearly eight-year-old recording was surreptitiously captured on the phone of Michael Cohen, at the time a lawyer, confidante, but above all a man who solved everything (from slates to pots) and “Pitbull” That was said by Trump, who became her adversary after they split in 2018 and has been a key witness since appearing on the stand Monday, and has been particularly nasty to her former caller. “boss” In this investigation known as the “Storm Daniels” affair.

By his own admission in court, under oath, Michael Cohen frequently lied, bullied or intimidated people.