January 16, 2023

In Dnipro, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, “the fate of more than thirty” is still “unknown”.

January 15, 2023

Cover Image: Rescuers pull an injured woman out of the rubble after a bomb blast hit a building in Dnipro, Sunday, January 15, 2023. Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP

  • At least twenty-nine people were killed in an explosion at a building in Dnipro on Saturday. Ukrainian authorities announced on Sunday. Of the seventy-five injured, thirty of them have been hospitalized, and 12 of them are critically injured, they added.
  • In Kherson, a compound where representatives of the Red Cross work was hitThe Deputy Chief of Staff of the President’s Cabinet made the announcement on Sunday afternoon telegram. “The bombing caused heavy fire (…). There is no information on the number of casualties.”Kirill Timoshenko explained.
  • Expect heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine “In the near future »NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a German newspaper on Sunday. Handelsblatt. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a commitment to supply Challenger 2 tanks.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday The military campaign in Ukraine continued “Positive Momentum” The city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine was declared captured, but denied by Kyiv.
  • Three Russian soldiers were killed and thirteen wounded when the explosives exploded In Russia on Sunday, the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine, is home to several Russian military bases and training camps, the official news agency reported. RIA NovostiIt refers to relief.

