In Dnipro, according to Volodymyr Zelensky, “the fate of more than thirty” is still “unknown”.

Cover Image: Sergei CHUZAVKOV / AFP
- At least twenty-nine people were killed in an explosion at a building in Dnipro on Saturday. Ukrainian authorities announced on Sunday. Of the seventy-five injured, thirty of them have been hospitalized, and 12 of them are critically injured, they added.
- In Kherson, a compound where representatives of the Red Cross work was hitThe Deputy Chief of Staff of the President’s Cabinet made the announcement on Sunday afternoon telegram. “The bombing caused heavy fire (…). There is no information on the number of casualties.”Kirill Timoshenko explained.
- Expect heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine “In the near future »NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a German newspaper on Sunday. Handelsblatt. On Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a commitment to supply Challenger 2 tanks.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday The military campaign in Ukraine continued “Positive Momentum” The city of Soledar in eastern Ukraine was declared captured, but denied by Kyiv.
- Three Russian soldiers were killed and thirteen wounded when the explosives exploded In Russia on Sunday, the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine, is home to several Russian military bases and training camps, the official news agency reported. RIA NovostiIt refers to relief.
Find yesterday’s live by clicking In this connection.
Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine
Investigation. In France, a counterattack by pro-Russian media
Interview. Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s right-hand man: “This is the Verdun battle of the 21st century taking place now”
narrative. 5 Russian Refugees Trapped in Airport Terminal in South Korea
true NATO membership: Swedes irritated by Ankara’s demands
Investigation. In the Arctic, the war in Ukraine is reshaping the cards
narrative. Defense: Questions French public servants face as US cyber operations in Europe
encryptions. Understanding the Solidar war, a lock on the Donbass, says Russia has taken
true According to the French Development Agency, Africa is still feeling the effects of the war in Ukraine
Discussions. Pierre Hazan: “The enemy of reconciliation is no longer memory, but the covering up of the past.”
Investigation. A difficult search for peace
true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
The day after the Russian bombing in Dnipro, the death toll rose to 21
In Dnipro, the search continues and the toll rises after a building is bombed
At least five people were killed and 27 injured in a strike on a residential building in Dnipro, local officials say.