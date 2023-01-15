In Dnipro, the search continues and the toll rises after a building is bombed

Cover Image: Evgeny Maloletka / AB
- Attacks have taken place in several regions of Ukraine. Bombing a building Dnipro The governor of the oblast reported at least fourteen deaths and sixty injuries. Several explosions rang out on Saturday morning Kiev. Shelling was also reported in the regions Kharkov, Zaporizhia And Mykolive.
- Russian attacks have also affected other cities but also the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and Lviv, according to Ukrainian officials. Power cuts were decided in most areas after the last blasts Energy Minister. In total, “The enemy launched three air strikes and about fifty missile launches during the day.”The staff of the Ukrainian army said. “Additionally, the invaders launched 50 attacks with multiple rocket launchers.”.
- Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday “Terrorism” Only weapons can stop Russia. His Daily sewingThe Ukrainian president blasted the Russian attacks, arguing that the only way to end them was to fight back. “On the battlefield”. “What does it take? Weapons in the warehouses of our allies and our soldiers are waiting »He began with an appeal designed for the attention of Ukraine’s Western allies.
- There is Soledar “in control” According to the Ukrainian official, Ukraine. Soledar, a small town in the country’s east, is still at the center of a fierce battle with Russian forces that Moscow says it has captured. “in control” Ukrainian Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrilenko said on Saturday that the area and the nearby town of Bagmouth “hot” From the forehead.
- UK pledges to deliver Challenger 2s to Ukraine British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday A contactedIt also promised to supply Challenger 2 assault tanks. So the United Kingdom will provide “in the next few weeks” 14 heavy tanks to Ukraine. The announcement provoked a reaction from Russian diplomacy, which considered the armed vessel invalid “In no way can the end of military hostilities be hastened, but only intensified, causing new victims”.
- The United Nations (UN) Security Council met on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine. “Ukraine, Russia, World Can’t Continue This War”UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DeCarlo emphasized. But Military logic dominates and there is little, if any, room for dialogue at this pointShe added that she hadn’t seen it “There is no sign of the fight ending”.
- NATO announced on Friday the deployment of Awacs surveillance aircraft to Romania From Tuesday, to support its reinforced presence in the region and “Monitoring Russian Military Operations”.
