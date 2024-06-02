In India, heat kills 33 election agents on polling day – RELEASED

On Saturday, June 1, the last day of general elections, the subcontinent recorded exceptional temperatures, killing dozens of people.

This is one of the worst heat waves India has ever seen. The record temperature of 52.9°C measured at the end of May has been questioned by the India Meteorological Department, with the country’s north still reeling from 45°C to 49°C. the man

An election official said 33 election workers died of heatstroke in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, June 1, the last day of national elections. “Financial compensation of 1.5 million rupees (16,600 euros) will be given to the families of the deceased.”, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Sunday. Navdeep Rinwa also said that in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia town, a man fainted and died while standing in a voting queue. “The voter was rushed to a health facility where he was declared dead on arrival.”The manager explained.

Exceptional heat waves

Several deaths have been reported in India following these exceptionally persistent heat waves, where the mercury has crossed 45 degrees Celsius. The death of dozens of agents in one day represents a particularly high number. According to the India Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi recorded a temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Exceptional heat in India

Record of scorching hot nights and maximum minimum temperatures: 34.8 Jhansi, 34.6 Jaipur, 33.2 Risen, 33.0 Umaria.

June has started hotter than any day in global climate history and heat records are falling around the world. pic.twitter.com/J3joSgIJAR — Extreme Temperatures Around the World (@extremetemps) June 1, 2024

India enjoys warm temperatures during the hot season, but this year’s heatwaves have been particularly scorching, with many records being broken. In similar previous episodes in India and Pakistan, several thousand people died at home, as extreme heat is dangerous, especially for vulnerable populations. The scientific consensus shows that climate change is causing longer, more frequent and more intense heat waves around the world.

As for the elections, many opinion polls suggest that Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on track to win a third term. The results will be declared officially on Tuesday.