In Kherson, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser says Russians and Ukrainians will fight “fierce battles”.

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked the international community on Tuesday, October 25 $38 billion in aid To help deal with the expected budget deficit in 2023 caused by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
- Joe Biden has warned “Russia would make a huge mistake if it used a tactical nuclear weapon”A time when Moscow says Ukraine is ready “Dirty Bomb”, a claim denied by Kyiv and the West. Before the United Nations (UN) Security Council, Russia reiterated its accusations against Ukraine on Tuesday. North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg argued that Russia’s accusations were a classic Moscow tactic: “Accusing what others want to do.”
- New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reaffirmed this “Unwavering Support” From England to Kiev During a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky. “I hope that the partnership between our countries and the British leadership, which has become a tradition in the defense of democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen.”, the Ukrainian president said in a video that he had invited Mr Sunak to Ukraine. The latter replied confidently “They will meet in person soon”.
- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Kew on Tuesday., For his first visit to Ukraine, a trip planned a week ago was canceled due to security concerns. Since October 10, the Ukrainian capital has again been the target of Russian missiles and explosive drones of Iranian manufacture, which have mainly targeted energy infrastructure and killed around ten people.
- Israeli President Isaac HerzogIt said it had shared intelligence with the US on Tuesday Moscow demonstrates use of Iranian drones. “Iranian weapons have played a major role in destabilizing our world, and the international community must learn from this now and in the future.”Mr. Herzog said.
- On the ground, after eight months of conflict, The fighting has been particularly intense in the city of Bagmouth in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast., which the Russian military has been trying to capture for months. At least seven civilians were killed and three wounded in the city on Monday, Pavlo Kyrilenko, head of the regional military administration, announced in a telegram on Tuesday.
- Pro-Russian officials in Melitopol, southern UkraineControlled by Moscow forces, a car bomb exploded near local media offices, wounding five people.
