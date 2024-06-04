June 4, 2024

In Mexico, a mayor was assassinated the day after Claudia Sheinbaum’s presidential election.

Rusty Knowles June 4, 2024 1 min read

The mayor of Cotija, a city in western Mexico, was assassinated on Monday, June 3, the regional government said. The tragedy occurred twenty-four hours after the successful election of the nation’s first president, Claudia Sheinbaum. The state government of Michoacan has condemned “Murder of Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa, Municipal President of Cotija”., according to the regional Ministry of Interior. A security system was deployed to catch those responsible, it added.

Mme Sanchez was kidnapped for three days near Guadalajara in September. He was elected mayor in 2021 under the label of the National Action Party (liberal conservative right).

According to local media, the mayor was attacked in the street by armed civilians in a van. The kidnappers may belong to the Jalisco Nueva Generacion cartel, one of the two most violent in the country, police sources and local media said. They allegedly threatened the mayor because he opposed the cartel taking control of his municipal police force.

