May 2, 2024

In Moscow, the Russian army displays its spoils of war

Rusty Knowles May 1, 2024 2 min read

War in Ukraine: In Moscow, the Russian army shows off its spoils of war
In Ukraine, five civilians were killed in fresh bombings in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, May 1. In Moscow, the Russian military displays drones, rocket launchers and tank corpses taken from the enemy.

This is the attraction of May 1 in Moscow (Russia): all the war trophies of the Russian army in Ukraine were captured on the battlefield, like a burnt American Abrams tank. In total, about thirty armored vehicles and a collection of missiles from 12 countries. The highlight of the show was a German panther.

A link to World War II

Modern German tanks are on display, but another from the Wehrmacht of World War II with the message above: “The story repeats itselfThis is the meaning that the organizers wanted to give to this event.

However, does this reference to Hitler's Germany apply to countries like France, which are supplying arms to Ukraine today? “All Western military equipment, regardless of country, was supplied to the Nazi regime in Kiev and considered Nazi weapons.“, says Andrey Lauptchikov from the Central Museum of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Although most of this equipment has been on display in Moscow for two years, this year the connection with World War II is more strongly marked.

