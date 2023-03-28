In Nashville, a school shooting recalls the scourge of American weapons of war

Covenant School students are reunited with their parents as they get off the bus at the Woodmont Baptist Church site after six people were killed in an attack on their school in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. United, March 27, 2023. Mark Salesky / AB

Although mass murders in the United States are usually committed by men, uncertainty rocked the American media on Monday, March 27, when defining Audrey Hale. The 28-year-old, who was born female according to police but identifies herself by the pronouns on her LinkedIn page, entered Covenant School, a Presbyterian school located south of Nashville, on Monday, March 27. Morning (Tennessee). Armed with an assault rifle, an automatic weapon and a pistol, the assailant killed three adults, including the director, and three 9-year-old children before the police shot him dead.

After being alerted by the school, a patrol intervened in the nick of time. Exchanges of views took place on the second floor of this establishment, which housed about two hundred children from Nursery to CM2. School children were evacuated by bus and taken to a nearby church where they found their distraught parents.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the shooter, a trained graphic designer, “Identifying as Transgender”. But the authorities’ ambivalence on this identity issue and its possible significance in his criminal motives opens the way for speculation and political manipulation, harming the heart of the problem: his weapons. Audrey Hale left a written statement hours before her preemptive action, intending to commit a far greater massacre. He had a plan of the school showing the different accesses. He would have considered another target as well, but safety on the floor would have steered him give up Two of his three weapons were legally acquired, according to investigators, who found no known criminal record on him.

Audrey Hale entered the building by firing a gun at the front door, then moved forward without encountering a security guard, who was reportedly absent from the school. According to police, Audrey Hale, who lives in Nashville, attended Covenant School on unknown dates. Maybe what to feed “A Kind of Hate” Against the school, John Drake argued. His car was found nearby.

Joe Biden’s plea

On Monday, Joe Biden spoke with exhaustion in his voice before a speech on female entrepreneurship. “I’ve been to many of these sites”He sighed at the thought of these murders “Ripped the soul of the nation”. The US president once again questioned the inaction of Republicans in Congress, calling for passage of an arms embargo. These were banned from 1993, before the law expired in 2004. Today, according to a sensational survey The Washington Post Published on MondayNearly one in 20 adults — or about 16 million Americans — owns at least one AR-15, which has been used in ten of the seventeen deadly shootings since 2012. “It’s the culture that’s killing us,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, said on MSNBC.

