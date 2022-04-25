In Que, Volodimir Zhelensky meets with Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin

Hosted live by Jackie Goldberg

Anthony Blingen And Austin Lloyd , US diplomatic and security leaders are expected in Q on Sunday, April 24, 2022, the first U.S. visit to Ukraine exactly two months after the still raging war in the East and South. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, the talks will focus on US arms supplies to Ukraine.

Despite many calls a Ceasefire Fighting and shelling continued on Easter weekend for Orthodox Christians.

Fighting and shelling continued on Easter weekend for Orthodox Christians. At least eight people, including a child, were killed on SaturdayIn the Russian strikes on the port city Odessa , According to a statement issued by the President of Ukraine. The Russian military, for its part, said it was targeted “High precision missiles” A logistics terminal at a military airport near Odessa supplies weapons to Ukrainian forces by the United States and European countries.

In the area of Luhansk In eastern Ukraine, six civilians were killed in a Russian attack near the village of Girské.

In eastern Ukraine, six civilians were killed in a Russian attack near the village of Girské. Is Like Mariupol , A strategic port in southeastern Ukraine that had been devastated by bombings for weeks, a new attempt to evacuate civilians to the city of Zaporizhia failed on Saturday. Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for these failures.

Volodymyr Zhelensky He again called for a meeting with the Russian President. Vladimir Putin, "To End the War". But he warned that Kyiv would abandon talks with Moscow if its soldiers stationed at the Azovstalin extensive metallurgical complex in Mariupol were killed by the Russian army.

He again called for a meeting with the Russian President. “To End the War”. But he warned that Kyiv would abandon talks with Moscow if its soldiers stationed at the Azovstalin extensive metallurgical complex in Mariupol were killed by the Russian army. General Secretary of United Nations Antonio Guterres, before leaving for Moscow and Kyiv, will travel to Turkey on Monday to visit Turkey, a key mediator in the conflict in Ukraine, the UN said.

Antonio Guterres, before leaving for Moscow and Kyiv, will travel to Turkey on Monday to visit Turkey, a key mediator in the conflict in Ukraine, the UN said. Number Refugees According to the United Nations, about 5.2 million people have escaped the Russian invasion. More than 7.7 million people have been displaced from their homes, but are still in Ukraine.

