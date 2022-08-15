August 15, 2022

In the face of Western weapons, pro-Russian artillery has adapted in the Donbass

Rusty Knowles August 15, 2022 2 min read

Posted by:

Faced with new weapons supplied by the West, the superiority of Russian and pro-Russian forces in artillery was patent, especially in Donetsk, one of the two regions of the Donbass basin.

From our special correspondent in Donetsk region, Anisa El Jabri

In this position, a few hundred meters from the Ukrainian fortress town of Avdiivka, he is called Max. He is the deputy commander of one of the pro-Russian separatist military companies in Donetsk. Sitting in the shelter next to him, one of his men eats a lunch of mashed potatoes and meatballs. Two others carefully read a plastic card.

Max assures him: the new Western artillery equipment in the hands of the Ukrainians, he has seen it at work for a long time: “ From May-June, I can’t say exactly when, but I noticed, and I wasn’t the only one, that the enemy cannons started working differently. At first we did not understand what the enemy was using, because they themselves did not produce this type of weapon, which was clearly new. »

According to the new equipment of the Ukrainians

Constant firefights, crevices everywhere, broken tree trunks and tree branches burned by gunfire in the forest… and a strict instruction: cross the little grass lost to the cracked asphalt. Question: The danger of stepping on an invisible missile fragment. Vigilance is at all times, but here, we say, is mostly adapted to the new equipment of the opposite camp, including the support of the infantry in the front line: “ It happens very quickly. If those on the front lines see where the flash is coming from or hear the sound, they quickly send communications to headquarters. There is a map before their eyes. They quickly sight and direct the artillery to designated points. »

Here everyone repeats this sentence: Cannon is God of War “. Russian and pro-Russian forces have a great deal of control over the skies anyway. In the region, fighter jets routinely fly at low altitudes.

