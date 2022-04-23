In the last pocket of protest in Mariupol, a new attempt to evict the public will take place on Saturday

Hosted live by Anne Gillard and Mary Slavisek

Said senior Russian official General Rustam Minnekayev “It simply came to our notice then Establish full control over the Donbass and southern Ukraine , Allows“Ensuring a land route to the Crimea”Then “A Walk to Transnistria”, Russian-backed separatist region in Moldova. Many experts are analyzing this report “A diversion” To divert Donbass’ attention south, Russia does not currently have the military capabilities to achieve this goal.

Allows“Ensuring a land route to the Crimea”Then “A Walk to Transnistria”, Russian-backed separatist region in Moldova. Many experts are analyzing this report “A diversion” To divert Donbass’ attention south, Russia does not currently have the military capabilities to achieve this goal. In Donbass, “Russia continues fierce shelling and fighting as it seeks to advance to places such as Lyman, Puhivka, Parvinkov and Bopasna as part of its plan for the region.”The British Ministry of Defense announced on Friday morning.

“Russia continues fierce shelling and fighting as it seeks to advance to places such as Lyman, Puhivka, Parvinkov and Bopasna as part of its plan for the region.”The British Ministry of Defense announced on Friday morning. Mariupol Strategic Port Moscow claims to have “Liberation”, Kyiv says it is still resisting Russian forces, according to which Ukrainian militants are tightly guarding the vast Azovstal metallurgical complex, where civilians are also entrenched. Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian militants of preventing him from surrendering.

Moscow claims to have “Liberation”, Kyiv says it is still resisting Russian forces, according to which Ukrainian militants are tightly guarding the vast Azovstal metallurgical complex, where civilians are also entrenched. Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian militants of preventing him from surrendering. Charles Michel, chairman of the European Council, which represents EU member states, called on Vladimir Putin in a telephone interview on Friday. Humanitarian Corridors in Mariupol At the Orthodox Easter festival. For its part, the Patriotic Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Moscow has proposed organizing an Easter procession to the besieged city of Mariupol to evacuate wounded civilians and soldiers. Many humanitarian routes in the city were canceled at the last minute.

At the Orthodox Easter festival. For its part, the Patriotic Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Moscow has proposed organizing an Easter procession to the besieged city of Mariupol to evacuate wounded civilians and soldiers. Many humanitarian routes in the city were canceled at the last minute. Satellite images released Thursday by US company Maxar Technologies show “Balance Mass graves Northwest of Manhoch »A village about 20 kilometers from Mariupol. According to Maxer, the pictures reveal long rows of more than two hundred tombs near the existing tomb.

Northwest of Manhoch »A village about 20 kilometers from Mariupol. According to Maxer, the pictures reveal long rows of more than two hundred tombs near the existing tomb. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have not made clear progress And “Skating”, Said the head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier called for this “Realistic” The war in Ukraine will last until the end of 2023, due to Russia’s determination to continue its offensive.

And “Skating”, Said the head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier called for this “Realistic” The war in Ukraine will last until the end of 2023, due to Russia’s determination to continue its offensive. Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres will travel to Russia on Tuesday, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin for the first time since February 24. Two days later, before leaving for Ukraine, he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. On Friday, the UN condemned the actions of the Russian military “Maybe a war crime” In Ukraine since the February 24 invasion.

Antonio Guterres will travel to Russia on Tuesday, where he will meet with Vladimir Putin for the first time since February 24. Two days later, before leaving for Ukraine, he will be welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky. On Friday, the UN condemned the actions of the Russian military “Maybe a war crime” In Ukraine since the February 24 invasion. One sailor died and 27 are still missing The ship “Moscow” sank last week The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it had acknowledged the losses for the first time.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it had acknowledged the losses for the first time. Russian enemy Vladimir Kara-Maurza, a fierce opponent of the Kremlin, was detained until Friday June as part of an investigation into “misinformation” about military operations in Ukraine, his lawyer said.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Description. War in Ukraine: After the Russian occupation, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant slowly returned to normal

Encryptions. War in Ukraine, Elysee’s priority

Report. Russia is demanding victory in Mariupol before its fall

Evidence. Ukrainian and Russian deportees in France: “I want to spend a few days in Kiev with my parents – to see them, to touch them, to reassure them”

True. Assured arms supply and military assistance by Western countries

Description. Putin, the cult of war

True. UNESCO, Co-victims of the war in Ukraine

Report. In front of Donbass, near Donetsk, the Ukrainian army is still waiting for the “big war” promised by Moscow.

You can find out Our life yesterday In this link.

“Why was my question not published? “: How” Le Monde “manages contributions to live follow-ups