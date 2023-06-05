In the Russian region of Belgorod targeted by the strikes, the village of Berkivka was captured by Ukrainians.

Your questions regarding the reliability of the information provided by the parties concerned during times of war are valid.

Re Notice The Russian Ministry of Defense that you speak to and that we mentioned this morning, published here telegram Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom):

“Attention! Warning from Ukrainian Armed Forces Stratcom. Russian occupation forces step up their computer-psychological operations (…) By disseminating false information about the combat operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ own units on Russian Telegram channels and social networks. To demoralize Ukrainians and mislead society (including their own population), Russian propagandists will spread disinformation about the counteroffensive, its directions, and losses of the Ukrainian military. Even if there is no counterattack. For these purposes, old videos and photographs showing damaged equipment, dead and prisoners have been produced. and other false documents. »

And to conclude: “We remind you that only the statements of the general staff, strategic communication structures and official spokesmen of the Defense Forces and Armed Forces of Ukraine provide reliable information. »

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced the death “250 Soldiers” Among the Ukrainian teams. Yet according to him, the Ukrainian army carried out the attack with six mechanized battalions and two tank battalions.

For his part, Vladimir Rokov, a Russian official in the occupied Zaporizhia region (southern Ukraine), said that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian positions there on Monday morning. "This morning, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive on a larger scale than yesterday (…). The situation is alarming"He quoted Official TASS agency.