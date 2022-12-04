In the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak is the leader of the Conservative Party in rebellion

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answers questions from elected officials at the House of Commons in London on November 30, 2022. Jessica Taylor/AFP

Britain’s Tories take bad news at breakneck speed. On Friday 2 December, they met a brutal polling booth, where Labor won a landslide victory in regional parliamentary elections held the previous day in the Chester constituency in the north-west of England: 61.2% of the votes cast, against 22.4% for the local Tory candidate. The party’s lowest score in this rural and conservative constituency was… 1832.

Many see this as a harbinger of Labor’s victory in the next general election, due by the end of 2024. Commenting on the Chester results on BBC Radio 4, Guru John Curtis noted that opinion polls in the United Kingdom. “Better performance of workers [dans une élection partielle ou nationale] Since David Cameron stepped through the door of 10 Downing Street in 2010 (…). The Labor has never been in such a strong position in the twelve years the Conservatives have been in power. »

The tide seems to have turned decisively in favor of the Left and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, despite his radicalism and pragmatism, is struggling to retain confidence in Tory ranks. The resignation of former prime minister Boris Johnson this summer, fueled by scandals, and then in the fall, the latter were distracted by months of turmoil over Liz Truss’ disastrous mandate, whose extreme ultraliberalism caused a financial storm and destroyed the party. Fame for talent.

One after another, elected officials, relying on their right to reinvent themselves, announce that they will not stand for re-election. On Friday, Sajid Javid, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Mr. It was the turn of Sunak’s close friend and then Health Secretary Boris Johnson. “This government has reached the end of its road, it has no more ideas, it has no mandate, it’s time for a change”, Labor leader Keir Starmer said he renewed his call for an early general election.

Only Rishi Sunak could persuade King Charles III to dissolve Parliament and initiate an early referendum. With the Tories nationally trailing Labor by an average of 20 points in opinion polls, he is in no mood to rush. Mr. The immediate danger to Sunak comes mainly from within his own ranks: just over a month into office, he has already been hit by rebellion after rebellion.

