In the United States, infant milk shortage is becoming a political crisis

On February 17, after the deaths of two children, Abbott announced a “voluntary recall” at its powdered dairy plant in Michigan, including Similac, which is used by millions of American families. Nathan Howard / AFP

Empty shelves and eager parents: The White House, on Thursday, May 12, pledged to take seriously the infant milk shortage that the United States is experiencing, and this is becoming a political crisis for President Joe Biden.

According to Datasembly, the data provider, the stock is out of stock for this product Reached 43% Last weekend. Since the closure of Abbott’s factory in February, the situation has worsened.

On February 17, after the death of two children, Abbott announced “Voluntary Memory” Its Michigan milk powder plant is used by millions of American families, including Similac. The investigation removed the affected milk, but production has not yet begun, which exacerbates the shortage caused by the already wide supply chain and labor shortage problems.

Accused of gross negligence and in a wait-and-see attitude, the White House on Thursday took some action with limited intent. “It’s been months of work”His spokesman, Jen Zhaki, justified the US executive’s response when asked about the timing. “Our message to parents: we listened and wanted to do everything we could”She said.

Biden Management particularly plans to increase imports, while the United States produces 98% of the baby formula they consume. Furthermore, M.Me PSAKI said it was working with states to reduce the administrative burden of poor families buying baby milk using food stamps. Finally, the White House seized competitive power over abuses associated with this scarcity situation, especially by reselling baby milk online at exorbitant prices.

read more: Hypoallergenic baby milk does not reduce the risk of allergies

Republicans oppose Biden administration

MMe Another option still under consideration is the implementation of the text defense production law derived from the Cold War, which allows the US President to make economic decisions by decree. Mr. Biden spoke Thursday with representatives of retail and baby milk producers“Promotion” By an executive officer.

But the White House did not predict a way out of the crisis, while the Republican opposition campaigned Interim election in NovemberBiden seized the matter and attacked the administration.

Elise Stephanik, a Republican who was elected to the House of Representatives, told a news conference that she had contacted federal officials in February: “Joe Biden has no plans. (…) They laughed when asked by the White House about the shortage. ⁇ Randy Feinstra, a Republican elected from Iowa, pledges to families in his area “They were doing 50, 75, 100 miles [soit de 80 à 160 kilomètres] To try [de] To find “ Powdered milk.

read more: Animal milk bottles have been used to feed babies since prehistoric times

According to House Democratic boss Nancy Pelosi, she expressed her frustration on Thursday: “Now, the children are hungry, the children are crying. We have to respond to this situation now.”

Sarah Khan, a mother of three, aged 10, 7 and 6 months, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) of her grief over empty shelves in Washington. “I noticed I had a problem when the baby was born”Sarah Khan thanked the milk boxes sent by post by her family and friends.

The situation is even more painful for parents of children who need special milk. Thus Maya, 3 weeks, lactose intolerant. “We have no choice but to switch to plant-based milk.”His father Steve Homan, who lives in San Diego, California, explains that there is no alternative.