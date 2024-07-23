In the United States, video shows the death of Sonia Massey, a black woman who was killed by a white police officer in her home – Liberation

The Illinois Federal Police released this Monday, July 22, photos of the conditions in which Sonia Massey, a 36-year-old black woman, was shot and killed by a police officer in her home on July 6, sparking widespread criticism and reaction. President Joe Biden.

The show takes place on July 6 in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Two police officers are at the home of a black woman dressed in white who asks them because she suspects a burglar in the area. One of the men orders the woman to get up to put out a fire under a pan. She does so, grabs the pan, seems to be joking with her interlocutors and mutters: “I deny you in the name of Jesus.” “You better not do that or I swear to god I’ll shoot you in the face», retorts a police officer, who takes out his weapon and points it at the woman. The other apologizes, bends over, and lifts the pan as if to defend himself. The man fires several times, even though the woman is several meters away from him and does not appear to be a threat.

The images come from a thirty-six-minute video recording released by the Illinois Federal Police on Monday, July 22, using head cameras worn by agents on the day of the tragedy. They shed new light on the death of Sonya Massey, 36, a 26-year-old black woman killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky. His sleep, in March 2020. Sean Grayson, the author of the Sonia Massey shooting, was indicted last week on charges of murder and professional misconduct.

“She needs a helping hand, not a bullet to the head”

A Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy said the 30-year-old officer pleaded not guilty, but his request for parole was denied. On July 17, the district attorney agreed to a review of the federal police investigation.Not allowed to decide that […] Use of force Grayson reasoned“. “Man, I’m not going to take boiling water over my head“, we hear the police officer say to his colleague in the video shortly after the shooting. Then, leaving the apartment, he speaks to the other agents stationed outside, assuring them: “Yeah, I’m fine, this kudumi bitch is crazy.»

On Monday evening, a rally to pay tribute to Sonia Massey drew several hundred people in Springfield, as public criticism of the police intervention intensified. Ben Crump, the lawyer for the family of the deceased and relatives of victims of police violence in the United States, such as George Floyd, explained during a press conference that Sonya Massey had mental health problems but that she had mental health problems. Not being aggressive with the police. “She needs a helping hand, not a bullet to the head“, lamented. President Joe Biden took interest in the case on Monday, saying the family of the 36-year-old woman “Deserving of justice“. “I am heartbroken for his children and his entire family, who must deal with this unimaginable and senseless loss.“, he added in a press release.