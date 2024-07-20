In Tunisia, Kaïs Saïed announced his candidacy for the new presidency

Tunisian President Gais Said was in Beijing for a ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 31, 2024. Tingshu Wang / AB

“I officially announce my candidacy for the presidential election on October 6 to continue fighting the war for national liberation.” The Tunisian President, Kaïs Saïed, announced on Friday, July 19, that he would receive a new mandate for the leadership of the country with these words.

He responded in a video broadcast by the president, speaking from the Tataouine region in southern Tunisia. “Holy Call of Homeland”.

“I invite all who are willing to sponsor [des candidats] To protect against any form of malpractice”he added. “I invite them not to take a single penny from anyone and if they do, I will not forgive them”.

Power stroke

A constitutional expert who was democratically elected in October 2019, Mr. Said has monopolized all power since the July 2021 coup that shook the young Tunisian democracy born in 2011 from the first uprising of the “Arab Spring.” After months of political deadlock, the president suspended the parliament before dismissing the prime minister and dissolving it.

Mr. Saïed adopted a new constitution in a referendum in the summer of 2022 that established a new bicameral system with more limited powers, moving Tunisia from a parliamentary regime to an extreme presidential system that, according to its opponents, sanctifies a drifting dictatorship. Mr. Saïed’s.

Since the spring of 2023, key opponents have been imprisoned, notably the leader of the Islamist-conservative Ennahda party, Rachet Ghannouchi, and freedom fighter Habib Bourguiba, and leader of the Free Testurian party, nostalgic for the dictatorships of Zine El-in, Abir Moussi. Abidin Ben Ali was overthrown in 2011. Ten years after the 2011 revolution against the Ben Ali regime, Mr. Said’s Bad Noir Ennahda dominates.

“Hardening Repression Against Opposition”

Since last February, about twenty enemies and personalities, described as “Terrorists” Mr. By Saïed, were imprisoned “Accused of Conspiracy Against State Security”. NGOs including Amnesty International have condemned it “Politically Motivated Witch Hunt”.

Declared presidential candidate Lotfi Mraihi was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in prison and life imprisonment, while NGOs condemned increasing restrictions on potential rivals to President Saïed. The leader of the Republican Popular Union, a left-wing party opposed to the president, Mr. Mraihi was arrested on July 3 on suspicion of financial corruption.

Many political figures who announced the candidate Mr.me mousy. Among the other presumptive candidates jailed is Issam Seppi, leader of the opposition party Al Jaumhouri, who was arrested on February 25, 2023. “Conspiracy Against State Security”, withdrew his candidature on Thursday after being unable to get sponsorship forms, his party said. Also declared candidate, leader of the Labor and Realization Party, former minister Abdellatif Makki and former head of Ennata, was banned from leaving the territory on July 12.

Amnesty International condemned this week “Intensification of repression against the opposition” After the arrest of Ennahda’s Secretary General Ajmi Orimi and two members of the party in Tunisia.

For its part, the Tunisian NGO I see condemned “Complex Procedures” for the October poll, especially for applicants in detention, as well“Lack of formal transparency” Organization for the Organization of Elections (Isie).

Political crisis and economic problems

Mr. Tunisia has been experiencing a severe political crisis since Said’s coup, coupled with sluggish growth (around 2%), a rising poverty rate (4 million Tunisians out of 12 million people) and extremely high unemployment (15%).

Tunisia, along with Libya, is one of the main departure points for migrants who risk the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean in the hope of reaching Europe.

Since President Said’s racist overture speech in February 2023, thousands of sub-Saharan Africans living illegally in Tunisia have lost their homes and often informal jobs.

