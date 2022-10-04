October 4, 2022

In two weeks more than 200,000 people were mobilized into the Russian army …

October 4, 2022
1:59 PM .: Miss Crimea sentenced for Ukrainian patriotic song

A Russian judge has sentenced the winner of a married women’s beauty pageant in Crimea for airing a video of her singing a rendition of a Ukrainian patriotic song, the annexed peninsula police said on Tuesday.

In a video posted on social media in September, two young women, including Miss Crimea 2022, Olga Valeeva, 34, sing an a cappella song. Cervona galinaConsidered by Russian authorities to be the anthem of Ukrainian nationalists.

Two young women, born in 1987 and 1989, were found guilty of insulting the Russian military and sentenced: one to ten days in prison and the other to a fine of 40,000 rubles (680 euros).

On September 10, another video was shot of guests singing at a wedding reception in southern Crimea. Cervona galinaIts organizers and participants were sentenced to 5 to 15 days in prison and fined.

The incidents have drawn the ire of Crimean Governor Serhii Aksionov, who has vowed to launch criminal investigations against those who sing Ukrainian songs or raise pro-Ukrainian slogans.

