July 19, 2024

In Yemen, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone strike in Tel Aviv that killed one person

Rusty Knowles July 19, 2024 2 min read

On Friday, July 19, a powerful explosion occurred in the heart of Tel Aviv, not far from the US Embassy compound. From Yemen, the Houthis said for the first time that they had been killed in the heart of the Israeli coastal city. The Air Force said it identified the drone as approaching and failed to intercept it, without confirming its origin. “Human Error”.

The plane, which reportedly traveled more than 2,000 kilometers, passed through Israeli security zones without triggering the city’s warning sirens. The explosion occurred shortly after three in the morning. “The war is still there, it is hard and painful”, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Haldai reminded his constituents.

Since November 2023, thanks to the war in Gaza, the Yemeni movement has assumed an increased role in the “axis of resistance” led by Tehran. In a press release he said, “A qualitative military operation targets one of the most important objectives in the occupied area of ​​Jaffa, known in Israel as “Tel Aviv”.

Also Read | Who are the Yemeni Houthis involved in the war between Hamas and Israel?

The Houthis have already claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the Israeli tourist port of Eilat on July 14, in response to Israeli strikes the previous day that killed 90 people in Gaza, according to the local health ministry, according to Hamas military chief Mohamed Taif, whose death has not been confirmed.

American Alliance

After October 7, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas, the Yemeni rebels were forgotten by Israel after launching a series of missiles and drones towards Eilat, in the Red Sea. They represented a far-reaching threat, recently joined by drone strikes against the port by Iraqi Shiite militias, allied with Iran, that the Houthis claim to be working for. Israel handed responsibility for responding to the threat to the US coalition, which has been conducting limited-impact strikes in Yemen since January.

See also  For the first time, it rained on top of Greenland ice cream

The Jewish state has other, more pressing concerns than Houthi attacks on commercial and military ships beyond the Bab al-Mandab strait, disrupting international traffic, 12% of which passed through these waters before the war. Since November 2023, missiles and drones launched by the Houthis have targeted more than sixty ships – some of them en route to the ports of Iranian allies. They sank two, killed four sailors, and the mutineers captured one ship.

