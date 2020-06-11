As like the name of the supermarket, Your Independent Grocer is kind of really a unique supermarket store actually and there is no doubt in it, and its independent things are the one that attracts more customers to them.

Whether it’s food items, bakery items, or even medical-related things they have to go with everything you need even if they have baby accessories, things for pets, home furniture simply everything.

I am always a regular customer to Your Independent Grocer mainly due to the one and only main reason, the thing is I don’t have any reason I simply love them and if you haven’t gone there then you should do it at least once.

Independent Grocer Flyers & Deals

From the age of 18 I started to shop myself the groceries required for me and my pet Doranzo, now i’m like 23 so for the past 5 years I been doing shopping only at the Independent stores, not even a single time I haven’t made the shopping without the help of flyers.

Every Week before purchase I make a list with the help of YIG flyers and then do shopping because you I am not a great worker.

Since I’m living in Nova Scotia I always look at the Atlantic Flyers, because Independent has divided the flyers into three categories

Independent Flyers Ontario.

Independent Flyers West.

Independent Flyers Atlantic.

Independent Flyers Ontario

Independent Ontario Flyer June 11 to June 17- Click to View the Flyers

If you are kind of living around the region of Ontario then these flyer is for you which includes important cities like Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Hanmer, Alexandria, City Market, Brown, Kanata, Petawawa, Toronto, Ottawa.

Independent Flyers West

Independent West Flyer June 11 to June 17- Click to View the Flyers

The West Cities which comes under this flyer are Red Deer, Chartrand’s, Saskatoon, Melfort

Independent Flyers Atlantic

Independent Atlantic Flyer June 11 to June 17 – Click to View the Flyers

The cities which will comes under this list are Michaels, Kirkland, Sackville

Easy ways to save lot of money at Independent

Saving lots of money in Independent Grocer is no longer a dream actually because we have got you the best money-saving tips for those who really wanted to save their money when shopping.

Actually, even before me and my brother prepare the shopping list, we start to plan about how much money we are going to save during the shopping.

Here are the things that you need to do

So there are two things we are going to use for this savings process namely Flyers which is the most important and the next one PC Optimum

First, by using the flyers which will be released every week, pick out the items from the flyers that you need to buy.

And then by using PC Optimum view out the offers for you and load them to your account.

If the same items repeat in flyers too then it’s going to be an extra bonanza for you.

Then finally go to the Independent Grocer Store and do your money-saving shopping.

About Your Independent Grocer

Company Name Your Independent Grocer Company Type Super Market Headquarters Brampton, Ontario Official Website Official Website

Apps Google Playstore Link



Apple store Link

Being a unit of Loblaws Corporation, Independent Grocer is operating in almost every province in Canada except Manitoba, Quebec, Nunavut. Even they are planning to open their branches out in those areas very soon actually.

It is a kind of franchise-type venture, so the shops are run down by individual shop owners actually, actually, the Steinberg grocery chain which was actually bought by Metro Richelieu in 1992 was then bought by the Loblaws and turned down into the Your Independent Grocer later.

As far now Independent Stores are available in more than 100 locations actually with nearly 2000 workers working in them as part-time and full time workers.

Independent Grocer Specialities

Even though there are lots of shopping malls in the Canada region, everyone makes a lot of money even among the heavy competition, and the main reason behind is that everyone has their unique specialities which attracts customers every time.

In the store

And in the store they have got all things everyone wants like the Bakery Products, Meat, Dairy Products, general merchandise, general grocery, seafood, snacks, food products and even pharmacy too along with special photo lab features.

PCID

This PCID is a feature that has been implemented inorder to provide a common account for the users who do shopping at all the Loblaws and its related stores which includes your independent Grocer and how it works is that it acts as a common online platform for all the stores.

PC Express and Instacart Delivery

So PC Express is a kind of ordering in the online store and then a salesperson will ready up your order, you can either pick up your grocery at the store or else you can select the nearest PC Express location.

While Instacard Delivery is a one day delivery service, you can order the things online and do the payment and you’ll receive the product to your home within 24 hours and it’s an independent promise too.

Regular Offers & Weekly Flyers

Every week Independent Grocer will be giving new flyers to the customers and apart from that new daily basis offers are given to lots of products and do checkout them in the official website at the PC Optimum tab.

