Indian singer KK dies at the age of 53 after falling ill while performing | Music

star Bollywood Singer Krishnakumar Kunath, better known as KK, died of a heart attack at the age of 53 after a concert on Tuesday, drawing an outpouring of greetings from fans including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“His songs reflect a wide range of emotions and have struck a chord in people of all age groups,” Modi said on Twitter.

“We will always remember him through his songs. My condolences to his family and fans.”

Kunath felt unwell while performing at a concert in Kolkata, according to the Times of India and other local media. After the show, he complained of feeling too cold and wanted to go back to his hotel.

The newspaper reported that he was taken to a hospital in south Kolkata from his hotel after a collapse around 10:30 pm local time, when doctors declared him dead.

Indian Minister Arup Biswas, who rushed to the hospital after hearing the news, said that Kunath’s wife and son were on their way to Kolkata. “I am here to provide all possible assistance to the family,” he said.

Born in Delhi in 1968, the versatile singer has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

Kunath started his career in the bush, and made his big screen debut in the 1990s. As a playback singer, his songs have been dubbed to films, with the actors’ lips lip-syncing.

His biggest hits have included Tadap Tadap Ke, Dus Bahane, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Dola Re Dola from the 2002 film Devdas and Khuda Jaane from the 2008 romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno.

He has also released two studio albums, Pal 1999 and 2008’s Humsafar, and has served as a judge and mentor on reality singing shows.

Thousands of fans took to his Instagram page For their respect, a photo of Kunath singing in front of a boisterous crowd was posted earlier in the day with the caption: “Peaceful concert tonight at Nazrul Mancha…Love you all.”

His wife, son and daughter survived.