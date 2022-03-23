March 24, 2022

Indiana assistant coach Dean Fife calls out the players during the first half of a game against Michigan State on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Priceline Center in East Lansing. Fife is a former assistant coach at Michigan State University.

Indiana basketball assistant Dane Fife will not be returning to coaching staff

Joy Love March 24, 2022 2 min read

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson He decided not to retain former IU assistant coach and goalkeeper Dane Fife.

“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of the men’s basketball program as we collectively work to bring it back to the top in college basketball,” Woodson said in a press release announcing the move. Sometimes that commitment can lead to some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today. In the end, I think the fit should be right with the technical staff, and I’ve decided a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a staff member over the past year and as a player on our show. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family and I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

More expenses:Former 5-star recruit Christian Lander to leave IU, enters the transfer gate

IU Basketball Offseason:5 keys for Hoosiers to build on for a second year under Mike Woodson

Fife did not respond to a text message or several calls from the Herald Times on Wednesday, but released a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

Fife wrote, “I love IU from every part of my soul and am grateful to those who gave me this opportunity.” “Most importantly, I am honored to work with the guys on our team. They dig deep, never give up and will forever be remembered for their accomplishments. I’ve been Indiana Hoosiers 25 years ago, I’m a Hoosier today, and I’ll be sad tomorrow! Go IU!”

