Indiana basketball assistant Dane Fife will not be returning to coaching staff

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson He decided not to retain former IU assistant coach and goalkeeper Dane Fife.

“I am committed to doing what I believe is best for the continued growth of the men’s basketball program as we collectively work to bring it back to the top in college basketball,” Woodson said in a press release announcing the move. Sometimes that commitment can lead to some very difficult decisions, and that is the case today. In the end, I think the fit should be right with the technical staff, and I’ve decided a change is necessary. I appreciate everything Dane has done as a staff member over the past year and as a player on our show. He will always be a part of the Hoosier family and I wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Fife did not respond to a text message or several calls from the Herald Times on Wednesday, but released a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

Fife wrote, “I love IU from every part of my soul and am grateful to those who gave me this opportunity.” “Most importantly, I am honored to work with the guys on our team. They dig deep, never give up and will forever be remembered for their accomplishments. I’ve been Indiana Hoosiers 25 years ago, I’m a Hoosier today, and I’ll be sad tomorrow! Go IU!”

Fife showed his interest in the head coaching position after former coach Archie Miller was fired, but decided to join Woodson’s staff after 10 years as assistant coach under Tom Izu at Michigan State. Prior to that, he spent six years as head coach at Purdue Fort Wayne, then known as IPFW, where he set a record 82-97 with the Mastodons.

As an Indiana player, he helped the Hoosiers earn a spot in the national title game in 2002 and was the top defensive player of the season that season. He was a highly regarded recruit, receiving honors from Michigan State’s Basketball Mr. and McDonald’s First America Honors in 1998.

